Put-in-Bay road races reunion: Tribute to some of village’s remarkable history returns with more cars, more fun

Of course there’s Commodore Perry and his brave crew’s triumph over the British in the Battle of Lake Erie. Dr. Lee deForest’s first ship-to-shore broadcast, which ironically enough, contained yachting race results and the eventual coining of the term “radio.”

And then there’s the Put-in-Bay Road Races.

Some 60 to 65 years ago, one could stand dangerously close to the curbs of Delaware Ave. to catch a close glimpse of your favorite sports car, only to see it for a brief moment because it whizzed by at 140 mph. That’s insanely fast, especially when you consider that the normally quiet roads of Put-in-Bay only see traffic around 25 to 35 mph. Small, quick European cars with thrill-seeking drivers weaved through the small streets of South Bass Island, trading paint and places in route to a precious victory.

The type of tight quartered, high-speed public road racing that’s been outlawed in Ohio today, used to not only exist at Put-in-Bay, but thrived. Triumphs, MG’s and a drove of other small sports cars gathered in large numbers, fiercely competing for the lauded island title. From 1952 to 1959 and once in 1963, this historical non-SCAA sanctioned competition plotted 100 nimble drivers against each other on the 3.1 mile course that weaved through our small Victorian village.

Now thankfully we can relive this awesome history once again through the Put-in-Bay Road Races Reunion. In an effort to preserve and capture the essence of the storied race, those familiar and nostalgic exhaust notes will once again echo out across the warm waters of Lake Erie. Firing up on Sunday and ending on Wednesday, this is the ninth year for the event and will feature two days of racing for pre-1973 sports cars on the Put-in-Bay Airport runway.

The Put-in-Bay Road Races Reunion has already seen a record number of entrants for 2017, which means even more of a spectacle for onlookers. Race viewing is free, while there are other various events and activities that include honoring the island’s racing history, social gatherings, a car show, parade, original course and airport-track touring, rocker cover races and more. Visit www.pibroadrace.com for more information.

The Put-in-Bay Road Races are sponsored by American Modern Insurance Group, Miller Boat Line, Cheesehaven, Joe’s Bar, Put-in-Bay Winery, Tipper’s & Maple City Ice.