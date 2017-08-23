Landis named NL Citizen of the Year

Landis received a plaque at a recent Rotary meeting. She will be a guest of honor in the Firelands Labor Day Parade on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Landis was nominated by Rotarian Mary Lou Harris, who listed Landis’ many community activities over the years, including the Grange, the Girl Scouts and the United Methodist Church.

In making nomination, Harris said: “She has contributed much to the community. I do not think she has ever said ‘no’ when it comes to helping young women and she is a role model to be emulated.”

Landis is a teacher’s aide in the elementary school and is married to Greg Landis, a local farmer. They have five children and six (soon to be seven) grandchildren.