Old-fashioned wrestling takes over Norwalk

It will take place Aug. 27 at the Huron County Fairgrounds. This is the fourth straight year the show is partnering with the Norwalk Area United Fund. Partial proceeds benefit the local non-profit organization.

The Extravaganza features internationally known and nationally-televised wrestlers Little Guido, Matt Cross, DJZ (Zema Ion), Kelly Klein, Marion Fontaine, Jervis Cottonbelly and many more.

Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 the day of the show. Children 10 and under are free with a paying adult. You can purchase tickets online at oldewrestling.com/tickets or in Norwalk at Miller’s Market, 117 Whittlesey Ave.

For more information visit the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/805019252990470/.