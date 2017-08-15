Golfers try their hand with Eagle Creek golf gun

It was the 21st installment of the Firelands Catholic Education Development Office annual golf scramble. One special addition to this year’s tournament was the Eagle Creek golf gun. This pressurized gun allowed golfers to shoot their ball onto the green. There were also proximity prizes on each hole along with several other games of chance.

The top three finishing teams include: first place was Mike McFadden, Neil McFadden, Jon Naseman and Tim Hallock; second place was Brad Weisenberger, Kevin Weisenberger Thom Weisenberger and Matt Rolsten; and third place was Chris Coe, Jacob Coe, Max Berry and Chase Hicks. The top three teams won their choice of a foursome at one of the local golf courses: Eagle Creek, Sawmill Creek or Plumbrook.

Norwalk Catholic School would like to thank all the generous sponsors of the golf outing this year.

Edward Jones Tom Schubert was the golf outing event sponsor this year. Smiley Automotive sponsored the participant gift.

Hole and dinner sponsors include: American Timber & Steel, Barman Construction/Remodeling LLC, BOCA Construction, Dave's Food Mart, Domino's Pizza, Don Tester Ford Lincoln Inc, Edward Jones Investments Brad Davis, Firelands Federal Credit Union, Janotta & Herner, Lake Erie Construction Co., Maple City Ice Company, Mark’s Excavating and Trucking Inc., Newcomer Concrete, Nobil’s Sports & Trophies, Norwalk Eagles No. 711, Payne Nickles & Co, Richland Engineering Limited, Julie Roberts DDS and Daniel Stewart DDS, Ropper Construction Inc., Sam's Storage, Schild's IGA, Smith Paving, Stine Dental LLC, Van Dootingh, Mosher Mellen & Co. and Frank Van Dresser Team Re/Max Quality Realty.