Local nonprofit hosts first recovery rally

Local and regional organizations gathered at the outdoor event to provide the community with a variety of options and resources on recovery.

Co-founders Rory McClain and Jake Bollinger started Four County Recovery about a year ago. McClain said they tried to structure the non-profit corporation based on their own experiences with active addiction and recovery.

McClain said he and Bollinger asked themselves, “If we can create something that’s exactly what we wish there would have been (available), what would it look like?”

He added, “and that’s kind of how we structured it.”

Building on that vision, Saturday’s rally served as a hub of diverse information and resources about addiction. Representatives were present to offer literature from their respective organization regarding the different paths to recovery. A number of representatives also stood up to speak. Among them was Dawn Bova, of OhioCAN of Sandusky County.

“OhioCAN supports all roads to recovery,” she said.

Bova added, “there is not one road that is correct for all people. Because if that were the case, we’d have this figured out.”

The participating recovery organizations included the Sandusky Artisans Recovery Community Center, Fight for Recovery, Midwest Recovery, OhioCAN of Sandusky County, Salvation Army, Peer to Peer, Let’s Get Real and Touch the Heart Youth Ministries.

Bone Boy’s BBQ provided meals for donation and several other local vendors also supported the event. Among them were Soul Sisters Solutions, The Modern Mama, Bracelets and Lemonade by Harper Jane, Far Around Recording, Sitting Pretty Chair Covers, Patina 46 and Jems Hair and Nail Salon.

Attendees were also able to enjoy musical acts from local musicians Dylan and the Spit Hot Fires, TeeLow, Kevin Lee Obermeyer and Great Grandpa Beebee.

McClain said the purpose of the event was, "to raise awareness and provide a place for people in need or their family members to come and find out what resources are available to them.”

With that in mind, McClain said the rally exceeded expectations.

For more information about Four County Recovery: www.fourcountyrecovery.com. McClain, 614-907-1030. Bollinger, 419-577-4331.