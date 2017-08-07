NHS senior coordinates 2-day garage sale for prom

The garage sale will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 80 W. Elm St.

“Everything is donated by the senior class,” said Hiler, who expects students to donate a lot of clothing. “My family is donating some furniture. My friend said he’s donating half his basement.”

Hiler originally planned to do the garage sale through Roll It Forward, which is based in Sandusky. Hiler’s mother, Lisa, said residents donate items and charitable and/or fundraising organizations receive the profits.

“They have to provide the labor,” she added.

When Hiler learned Roll It Forward didn’t have any openings until 2018, the rising NHS senior decided to base the garage sale in Norwalk.

“I sent out a group message to student council. Everybody thought it was a great idea. We posted it on Twitter and Facebook,” said Hiler, the student council secretary. “Everybody seemed really excited about it.”

The other officers in student council are: Maya Reineck, class president; vice president Ethan Byrd and treasurer Ryan Schaffer.

The garage sale also will include a bake sale, featuring cookies, cakes, brownies and chocolate-covered pretzels.

“I’m really proud of her. She’s really ambitious and likes to get things done,” Hiler’s mother said.

All the money from the sales will go toward the senior prom.

“I’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback on it,” Hiler said, referring to the garage and bake sale.

This isn’t the first time the NHS seniors have held a fundraiser for prom.

“One fundraiser was the Morp. It’s backwards prom,” Hiler said, referring to a Sadie Hawkins-style dance. “Everyone dresses really casual.”

So far, the senior class has raised about $3,000. The more money raised, the less tickets will cost for prom.

“To have a real good prom we need $5,000,” Hiler said. “We have been raising money since we were freshmen.”

The seniors have more fundraising efforts planned, including a date night/babysitting service for parents and Chipotle night.