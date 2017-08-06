Milan to continue using Erie County water system until completion of cleaning and maintenance

Although the village was not required to follow the EPA recommendations, water department officials thought it would be best to complete these recommendations to avoid any potential future issues with the drinking water. While performing the recommended servicing, it became necessary to shut down the public water system and utilize an existing inter-connection into the Erie County water system.

Officials said village workers have consulted with the Ohio EPA for guidance and compliance throughout every step of the process and will continue to do so.

Currently, Milan is in discussion with several contractors for the cleaning and maintenance repairs. Until all necessary repairs and cleaning are complete, the village will continue to use the Erie County water system.

Those with questions or request for clarification should contact Brian Rospert, village administrator.