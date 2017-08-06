Impaired driving simulator at Huron County Fair

The simulator will be available in the Commercial Building to drivers, ages 15 to adult, with the focus on impaired/distracted driving while operating a vehicle.

The heroin epidemic is widespread and vengeful in our hometowns. Repeated news has been broadcast reporting a driver and/or passengers who have been found behind the wheel, unconscious from heroin use. It is hard to imagine someone attempting to operate a vehicle under the influence of heroin, but it has sadly become a reality today.

The Starfish Project is a faith-based organization that provides a threshold to recovery structure for those who are looking for a release from addictions. Those with drug and alcohol dependencies are the most customary participants.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is instrumental in fighting this battle of drug/alcohol use while operating a vehicle, by using the driving simulator to demonstrate the experience and consequences of driving impaired or distracted.

Stop at the Starfish booth in the Commercial Building with any questions you may have regarding the addiction recovery program during fair week and take a spin on the simulator Aug. 17.