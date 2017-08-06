Annual soirée raises $800 for CASA program

“We are going to do it again next year. Hopefully we’ll have more sponsors. It’s open to the public,” said Paul Dolce, bar association president.

“This is the bar association’s Law Day event. We used to do Dial-a-Lawyer.”

CASA stands for court-appointed special advocates. The Huron County program started in 1989 under the late Judge Thomas E. Heydinger. CASA began locally because the state of Ohio ruled that any child in a dependency, abuse or negligence case must have a court advocate.

Dolce, local attorney John Allton and Mary Ann Lamb, CASA program director, coordinated the soirée. Held July 28 at D&D Smith Winery LLC in Norwalk, the event featured a raffle, 50/50 drawing, wine and hors d’oeuvres. About 25 people attended.

Last year’s event raised about $1,000 for CASA. Dolce said the money raised by the soirée goes toward training volunteers.