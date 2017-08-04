Power returns to many in Norwalk

Power has been restored to the Medical Park Physician Offices on the south side of the Fisher-Titus Medical Center campus. Unless otherwise notified by office staff, offices are open and will see patients who are scheduled for afternoon appointments. If patients have any questions, please call the physician’s office.

* * *

(UPDATED at 10 a.m. Friday) Power has returned to many customers in the Norwalk area following this morning’s thunderstorm.

According to the Ohio Edison website, 4,321 customers were without power in Huron County — 22.72 percent of the 19,021 customers.

Lisa Hivnor from Mayor Rob Duncan’s office reported this morning the power outage was at the Adams Street substation. Crews were sent out at 9 a.m. and power to many was back in less than an hour.

* * *

(UPDATED at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2017) A storm this morning caused a large power outage throughout the city.

Many places are without power, causing some traffic lights and railroad crossings not to work. Police are directing traffic in some areas, but residents are cautioned to be cautious when driving and to treat broken traffic lights as stop signs to prevent accidents.

More updates will be provided as they are available.

* * *

The Medical Park Physician Offices on the south side of the Fisher-Titus Medical Center campus are without power this morning. Patient appointments scheduled this morning through noon have been cancelled. Office staff are contacting those patients and rescheduling their appointments. Power is expected to be resumed at noon.