Lion needed for Norwalk's 2018 Fourth of July parade

For the last decade, a young man named Cy has worn the lion costume for Norwalk’s annual Fourth of July parade.

“He didn’t just walk the parade; he was skipping, going from one curb to the other and entertaining the kids,” club member Jon Ewell said.

The club appreciates Cy’s service, but Cy gave notice that this year would be his last in the lion costume, Ewell said.

Lions officials say they would like to find a boy or a girl, in the 13-to-15 age range, to succeed Cy, but someone older also could do it.

Those interested in being the lion in next year’s parade are encouraged to call parade chairman John Flickinger at 419-668-4406.