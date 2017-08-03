Jesus Lara Lopez prays for a miracle after deportation to Mexico

More than two weeks later, Lara Lopez still holds onto his belief that God will deliver him back to the United States to be with his wife and four children in Willard. This time legally, but he has replaced his missing clothes.

Lara Lopez, 37, entered the United States illegally in 2001 and had been living in Willard. He is married with four American children and worked packing cookies and crackers at Pepperidge Farms in Willard.

He was caught by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) through a police tip in 2008 after he was stopped by police for driving without a license. He was permitted to stay and work in the country -- even after a 2011 deportation order was issued. But the situation changed this year as part of an immigration crackdown under the administration of Donald Trump.

Lara Lopez, in a telephone call from his mother's home in Ejido, Congregacion Zaragoza, in Chiapas, said the worst part of his ordeal is being separated from his family.

"I miss my children very much," he said through translator Lynn Tramonte of the immigrant support group, America's Voice. "All I think about is how I can get back to them. There must be a way."

Lara Lopez' attorney, David Leopold, is exploring the options. Tramonte said they hope that immigration regulations relax in the future, but otherwise Lara Lopez could return by being sponsored by one of his American born children. But that process would take at least 10 years.

"My children would be grown by then," he said.

Lara Lopez said he flew to Mexico City and then took a connecting flight to Chiapas, where he was met my his two sisters and their families.

"I had not seen them in so long, they were all grown," he said.

He was then reunited with his mother, 79-year-old Victorina Lopez Valasquez in the modest home that he and his brothers bought with wages they earned in the United States. He explored his home town and was startled at how small it was.

"It's a very small town, with just one tortilla shop," he said. "There is some work, but the wages here are very low."

He said previously that the low wages and the desire to help his family were the reasons he left Chiapas in the first place and went to Florida, and later Willard.

Lara Lopez said he would stay with his mother while contemplating his options.

"I would like to buy a 'combi,' sort of a mini-bus, and transport people around, but they are expensive," he said. "But I keep looking."

He had explored the idea of bringing his children to Mexico for a reunion, but said as much as he wanted to do it, decided it would be too expensive.

He said he still has faith that prayer will help him.

"I believe that God will make things work out," he said. "When I arrived at my mother's house there were two nuns there who prayed with me. I have faith in God."

Meanwhile, his wife and four children remain in Willard. Tramonte said an anonymous donor gave them gift cards that would allow the children to get clothing and supplies for school.

The family was to take part in a parade to support a local Hispanic church on Saturday. Tramonte said they are still grieving the loss of their father, but like him, pray for a miracle.

Hundreds of people from around the world responded to the deportation of Jesus Lara Lopez by contributing more than $32,000 to help his family keep their home. They took out a $62,000 mortgage to buy the house last year.

The GoFundMe account, set up July 16 by Lara Lopez' family and the immigration reform group America's Voice, has received contributions from more than 500 people, many in small donations of $5 and $10.

Lara Lopez' story has spread rapidly across the United States and foreign countries. Immigration reformers said his story is typical of the kind of undocumented immigrants being deported today.

Leopold said under President Barack Obama, ICE concentrated on rounding up illegal immigrants who committed crimes of violence and didn't bother people like Lara Lopez, who did not commit crimes, paid taxes and worked to support their families.

But the situation changed this year as part of the Trump administration's crackdown.

In making his case for increased deportation efforts, Trump campaigned to remove "bad hombres" from the country.

Yet ICE these days is not limiting its deportation efforts to criminals. Anyone found to be in the country illegally is subject to removal.

According to ICE, "Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly has made it clear that ICE will no longer exempt any class of individuals from removal proceedings if they are found to be in the country illegally.

Contributions to the GoFundMe account can be made by clicking here or going to the site: bit.ly/jesuslara2

___

(c)2017 The Plain Dealer, Cleveland

Visit The Plain Dealer, Cleveland at www.cleveland.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.