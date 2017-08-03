5-year cancer survivor shares his experience

“I’m glad I had the opportunity to meet my new grandchildren. I look forward to meeting my new grandson,” said the 59-year-old man who has lived in Norwalk for 31 years.

Patterson is working full-time as a wetland team leader for the natural resources conservation division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

He and his wife of 29 years, Vicki, recently celebrated being a prostate cancer survivor. On June 9, they joined more than 135 other five-year survivors at Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) at the Midwestern Regional Medical Center for its 29th annual Celebrate Life event.

“They put out the red carpet for you,” Vicki said.

Celebrate Life brings together cancer survivors and their caregivers for a day of empowerment and celebration.

“They plant a tree in your honor,” Patterson said.

As he and his wife strolled through the campus, they saw decorative, metal trees containing leaves with the names of survivors engraved on them.

“That’s encouraging,” Patterson said.

The day began with the celebrants and caregivers entering the CTCA campus on seven, large coach buses. As they disembarked, the Pattersons walked down a lavish red carpet, which was lined with hundreds of cheering family, friends, caregivers and hospital care-team members who attended to help them celebrate.

Afterward, the couple participated in a commemorative tree-planting ceremony, symbolizing the wonder of life and growth.

“Five years ago, this amazing group of cancer survivors came to CTCA with a great sense of hope, searching for answers and cancer care that fit their specific needs. While everyone’s journey and experience is unique, we honor and respect the strength and perseverance it takes for them to be here,” said Scott Jones, president and CEO of CTCA at Midwestern, in a prepared statement.

Patterson was diagnosed with prostate cancer in August 2012.

“I had been getting an annual exam. … The PSA was pretty normal,” he said, referring to a blood test that can reveal abnormalities. “The digital test showed there was a lump.”

Three months later, his PSA figures dropped slightly, but the lump was still there. A biopsy confirmed he had cancer.

Looking back on his cancer experience, Patterson stresses the importance of people having both tests performed, not just one.

“If I just went on my PSA (results), I may not have been able to experience the things I’ve experienced in five years,” he said.

The Pattersons have five children; the youngest was 19 when their father was diagnosed.

“We had not told any of our children of this. We didn’t want to get anybody upset,” Vicki said.

But the cancer diagnosis changed their game plan.

The couple shared the news with two of their children over the phone since they live out of state. Vicki said “they seemed OK with it,” but it was Angie, who lives in Toledo, who initially was upset about being kept in the dark.

Angie, the wife of a pharmacologist, decided to do some research. She recommended her parents check out Cancer Treatment Centers of America.

“At first we were skeptical,” Vicki said.

But once CTCA referred the Pattersons to a patient who shared his experience and the process, they knew CTCA was the way to go. As they toured the Zion campus, the couple said they were delighted to have anyone from a janitor to a doctor or nurse walk them where they wanted to go.

“It was really unbelievable,” Patterson said.

Treatment started in September 2012. First, Patterson underwent hormone therapy and beginning the following January, he had calypso radiation five times a week for eight weeks. The Norwalk man said three glass beacons kept the radiation focused on his tumor and away from the rest of his body.

The Pattersons were impressed when they met with members of the treatment team — a doctor, nurse, nutritionist, counselor, dietitian, medical oncologist and radiation oncologist — one at a time.

“The whole team worked together,” Patterson said.

“You were a person; you were not a number. We always felt cared for,” his wife added.

During treatment, the Pattersons and other CTCA patients stayed at an off-campus facility, where they appreciated the sense of community and open communication. Calling it “our radiation vacation,” the couple said after treatment they would go to dinner and spend time on the beach and found they reconnected with each other and could “focus on each other,” something that was challenging while raising five children.

“That’s an important part of healing,” Vicki said. “We called it Oz. … We called it our radiation vacation.”

Two or three years later, Patterson is more fatigued than usual, but he said he’s “pretty much back to normal now.” He credits his faith in God and the support of his family and treatment team in being a cancer survivor.

“There’s no indication there’s anything in there,” Patterson said.