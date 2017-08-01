Poling honored for years of service

Poling was presented with a high-heel pin to signify women’s advancement in Rotary from Rotary district governor Deb Cheney.

Poling, who now lives in Columbus, has served the Norwalk City Schools as a teacher, elementary principal, administrator and superintendent. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Ashland University and a master’s degree from Bowling Green State University.

She began her teaching career in 1963 in the second grade for one year then she taught third grade for nine years. She was instrumental in instituting a remedial program in the district and served in that position until she assumed administrative duties in the central office as elementary supervisor and curriculum director — a position she held for 10 years. In 1982 she was named principal of Maplehurst Elementary — a position she held there for four years. She became assistant superintendent in 1986 and was named superintendent in 1993.

Throughout her career, Poling provided leadership to improve the curriculum and student achievement, all while fostering goodwill in the community. She was instrumental in the passage of the bond issue that led to the construction of the new state-of-the-are high school. She was part of the team that developed the Gerken Center for pre-school children and helped with the creation of the Ernsthausen Recreation Complex.

She was honored by the Norwalk Area Chamber of Commerce by receiving the Athena Award. She also was named a distinguished citizen for the Norwalk City School’s hall of fame.

After retiring in 2002, she continued work for the betterment of the students helping create Stuff the Bus and Weekends Without Hunger. Both of these programs help students in need by providing school supplies at the beginning of the school year and providing food for the weekend during the school year.

Even with her demanding schedule she has been a member of Rotary, the Shakespeare Club, Firelands Garden Club, a charter member of Project Leadership of Huron County, a member of the Fisher-Titus Medical Center board, a member of the city of Norwalk charter committee, the HIRE (Helping Individuals Reach Employment) board, the committee for the new Norwalk city fire station and the Norwalk Presbyterian Church governing board.