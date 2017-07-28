'Sportsmen' group holds national convention at Kalahari

The Izaak Walton League consists of outdoor enthusiasts who focus on saving streams, having clean waterways and woods and the power of conservation.

“We are considered defenders,” said the Great Lakes chairman Rick Graham, of Monroeville. “We are the oldest sportsman-based conservation group in the country.”

Graham has served the league in several capacities, having been the Ohio division president and national resources chairman. He said he joined the group because he is passionate about “the natural reserve of our country.”

“It’s a way of life,” Graham added. “You don’t want to leave a big (environmental) footprint. … It’s a good thing to enjoy it.”

The Monroeville-Huron County chapter, which consists of 110 members, hosted a dinner Thursday featuring pulled barbecue pork and chicken at its property, 3116 Peru West Section Line Road in Peru Township. A few hours before the event, about 200 people had registered.

The dinner was one of many events this week during the national convention, which brought about 300 members to Kalahari.

The convention also featured many educational events for children. On Wednesday morning, archery, shooting and craft events were held at the Peru Township property. Members estimated about 40 convention participants and their children attended.

The youngsters also experienced animals during a field trip to Back to the Wild, Inc. in Castalia.

“The Division of Wildlife was involved in that,” said Bill Duncan, a local member for the past 12 years.

At the Old Woman Creek National Estuarine Research Reserve outside of Huron, the children performed such water-based activities as fish surveys and water-quality work. On Thursday, the group visited Sheldon Marsh State Nature Preserve, also near Huron.

The Monroeville-Huron County chapter of The Izaak Walton League leases property that formerly was used by the Kiwanis. Members estimate the local group started between 1948 and 1952.

“Isaac Walton himself was a fly-fisherman from England,” said Duncan, who joined the local chapter “more for the people than anything.”

“We have a good group of people,” the Norwalk man added.

The league has about 45,000 members across the nation. It started in 1922 when 54 sportsmen were upset about the condition of the waters near Chicago and the upper Mississippi River.

Milan resident Dan Wood is the treasurer of the local chapter and has been a national member for more than 30 years. Having enjoyed fishing with his father and godfather, he said he joined originally based on his family connections and later in his life, he realized the national mission coincided with what he thinks is important about conservation.

Local members such as Duncan said being the hosting chapter for the national convention is significant.

“This will be recognized throughout the United States,” he added.

Next year, the national convention will be in Virginia. Cincinnati and Kentucky combined to host the event years ago.

“I think it will be another six or eight years before it will be here (in Ohio) again,” Wood said.