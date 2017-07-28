Ban on medical marijuana facilities in local township in the works

There was no discussion just prior to the unanimous vote Thursday. However, Huron County Assistant Prosecutor Randy Strickler provided board members some background before the issue went to a vote.

Stickler said township trustees had approached the prosecutor’s office earlier this year about wanting to take some action against medical marijuana. He said this recommendation would be an amendment to the zoning regulations in Sherman Township.

“It bans it from the entire township,” he told the board.

If the trustees pass the resolution, the following uses would be prohibited in all zoning districts:

• Medical-marijuana cultivation, processing and retail dispensary facilities

• Landfills (privately or publicly owned)

• Manufacturing gun powder and/or black powder

• Manufacturing or the sale of fireworks and

• Junk yards and/or salvage yards.

Huron County Commissioner Terry Boose asked Strickler about the role of the planning commission in the process. The prosecutor said the board needs to be involved to see if these changes are in the best interest of Sherman Township.

“It’s strictly a recommendation,” Strickler added.

In an interview earlier this week, trustee Ron Myers was asked about the medical-marijuana issue. He said the trustees will need to seek feedback “from all the citizens around here” and he assumes “most of them will be against it pretty bad.”

About 14 people attended Thursday’s meeting. Those in attendance included Boose, fellow Commissioner Joe Hintz and the Norwalk zoning officer.

Once the board passed the recommendation, Strickler said “Sherman Township thanks you.”