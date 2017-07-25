Taste of Tremont block party Aug. 5 in Bellevue

The Bellevue Historical Society’s third annual fundraiser is family-friendly. Proceeds benefit the Tremont House Restoration Project.

Bone Boys BBQ is roasting a whole hog. Cole slaw, corn on the cob, and chips will be available. Cookies for dessert are donated by Copper Top Bake Shop. Soft drinks and lemonade will be ice-cold.

New this year is a custom-brewed Tremont House Ale from Catawba Island Brewing Company (CIBC). This crisp blond ale is being made especially for our event. CIBC owner Mike Roder will introduce this signature ale and suggest foods to pair with this brew.

Wines from Sandusky’s Firelands Winery and Clyde’s Ski Lodge Winery will be available for tasting. Winery representatives Kerry McFadden from Firelands and Mike Ski from Ski Lodge, as well as wine chairmen Mich and Tom Kerr will discuss wine preferences and possible food pairings.

For the wine and beer tent, $10 includes a signature wine or beer glass (your choice) and $5 in drink tickets.

An open-air art show and sale will be held in the First National Bank Park from 2 to 6 p.m. Check out the original and exciting items crafted by local artists and artisans of Art@106 Gallery and Shop.

An afternoon and evening of jazz is on tap, provided by two groups: Native Heart and Musicology.

Native Heart will perform from 2 to 5 p.m. The Native Heart is a quartet started by husband and wife duo, Jon and Julie Torrence. The band’s musical taste and influence is broad, and their performances intentional and electric. Having been together for over a decade, their voices blend organically and complement their jazz-influenced folk sound. Their repertoire ranges from jazz standards to contemporary music, from folk legends to original songs, all the while remaining driven by rhythmic intensity and emotional strength. At the heart of the Native Heart is a love of art and storytelling, and this is portrayed within their music.

Musicology will perform from 5 to 8 p.m. Musicology is a group of up and coming young jazz musicians who play an assortment of jazz, blues, funk and more.

There will be games, raffles, and a photographic display of historic Bellevue.

The entertainment is free. Parking is available in city lots.