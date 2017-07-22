At age 102, Greenwich artist continues painting

Kathryn Van Scoy — or Kay, as most know her as — lives a quiet life in Greenwich. She’s a proud Christian, artist and neighbor. Being older than 100 doesn’t stop her from living alone.

In her life, there is one thing Van Scoy has been absolutely sure of: she hates being called “Katie.”

“People started calling me Katie when the name was popular,” she said. “I hated it.” To ward off the offending name, she started using “Kay” instead.

Another thing she is sure of: she isn’t afraid of death. “I just know I’ll be with God,” she said.

Van Scoy has worked with the arts most of her life. Starting in the 1980s, she worked as an usher at the Towne & Country Theatre in Norwalk; now just called the Norwalk Theatre.

“I don’t know how many years I was there,” she said, but “it was fun.” As an usher, she helped people into their seats when they came to see the shows, and when the shows were going on she had been able to sit in the back of the theater and watch them.

She still keeps in touch with her former co-workers, including Ronn Koerper, who still runs the Towne & Country Players Inc.

She had been a volunteer for the theatre for “30-some years,” Koerper said. “She’s our oldest living donor, and our oldest living usher.”

As for now, if anyone were to walk into her home on Orchid Street in Greenwich, they would immediately see Van Scoy’s next-to-spotless home, her living room’s rich colors and a large, wooden-framed antique TV sitting on the floor.

And bird paintings — a lot of them. Most of the paintings she has hung up on her walls she has done herself and she hasn’t stopped painting.

“I think birds are so colorful. They each of a life of their own,” she said.

Van Scoy has gone to classes and conventions for painting and she decided to specialize in bird paintings when Greenwich had a local bird painter who taught classes. She despaired when her “famous and desirable” teacher was lured away to another job out of town.

She has created a good many of bird paintings, but they’re not for sale. She has not sold a single painting her whole life.

“She’s only given away one or two of them. She just wanted to keep them,” her neighbor, Lowell Etzler, said as he laughed.

When Van Scoy was hospitalized for a time, someone broke into her home and stole a number of her bird paintings — many of which had been award-winning artwork, Koerper said.

“They were probably sold for drug money,” he added, disapproval clear in his voice. “Who would do something like that to her?”

She managed to replenish some of her artwork with new paintings at least, as her home suggests.

She stays busy and has her hobbies. She faithfully goes to the Methodist church in the town every Sunday and participates in its activities and events, she paints, and she found a friend with Etzler.

“The lawn mower incident” is now a fond memory between Etzler and Van Scoy, which was the start of their friendship. She had kept “running over to (Etzler’s) house to get her lawn mower started” until he finally just told her he would mow her lawn for her if she paid for her gas.

“She likes church, beauty and art,” Koerper said, summing Van Scoy up in one sentence. “She said she wanted to live until we got our first woman president. She’ll probably do it,” he added, laughing.

Van Scoy will turn 103 on Sept. 24. She was born in 1914.