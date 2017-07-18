Jesus Lara Lopez sent back to Mexico

See video at: https://www.facebook.com/americasvoice/videos/10155424504113614/

The Willard resident, with tears in his eyes this morning, said goodbye to his wife and four children and went to meet immigration agents who took him to a waiting Delta flight at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to return him to Mexico.

His four children were born American.

Lara Lopez, 37, is an undocumented immigrant who has been living in the United States since 2001 working various jobs including picking crops and most recently, packing cookies and crackers for Pepperidge Farms.

He was caught by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) through a police tip in 2008, but was permitted to stay and work in the country — even after a 2011 deportation order was issued.

His family, along with about a dozen supporters, were at the airport this morning to say farewell.