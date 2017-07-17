80 children, volunteers attend annual ROY picnic

About 80 local children and volunteers attended this summer activity. The picnic featured crafts, games and a canine demonstration by Norwalk Police Officer Nick Weber. Members of the local 4-H Peeps Club assisted at the event.

“ROY currently has 36 matches of volunteers with youth and 83 additional children waiting for volunteer mentors. The program needs additional mentors,” executive director Kathy Noftz said.

ROY is a one-to-one mentoring program for Huron County youth and is funded largely through Huron County Juvenile Court. It also receives funding from the Willard and Norwalk Area United Funds.

The program matches volunteer mentors with children in the community who are eager to connect with adults who are willing to listen and be there for them. Volunteers make a six-month commitment to spend two hours, three to four times a month with a child. Mentors assist the youth by teaching skills, values and setting goals.

“Mentoring is one of the most powerful ways to help connect children with caring adults. Mentors help young people stay in school and achieve their goals,” Noftz said.

For further information, call 419-663-2525 or stop at the ROY office on the first floor of the Huron County Courthouse.