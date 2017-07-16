Historic paintings of founders deteriorating

The nearly 195-year-old oil paintings of Platt and Sally de Forest Benedict are in need of restoration. The DAR is raising funds to accomplish the restorations.

Painted in about 1833 by an itinerant painter, in 1978 the paintings were gifted to the Firelands Historical Society. They have been housed in the museum’s parlor since that time.

Both paintings must be cleaned of the dark residue from heating sources and household smoking of by-gone years. Platt’s painting needs to be re-stretched, is missing areas of paint and has some holes to be repaired. Sally’s has similar deterioration and both of their wooden frames require cleaning.

The DAR requests you “Give today, preserve for tomorrow.”

The restorative work can be completed over the coming winter with the paintings ready for presentation in May. The DAR is seeking $1,000 to reach its goal of $6,000. Donations may be sent to: Laura Knott, Treasurer, P.O. Box 275, Berlin Heights. Checks are made payable to Sally de Forest DAR; please note “oil paintings” on your check.