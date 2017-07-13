Willard vintage baseball takes place Saturday

Take a step back in time and watch Team Willard take on the fierce competition, the Ohio Village Muffins of the Ohio History Connection. This will be a unique and exciting game that will take us all back to the roots of the sport because it is played with rules, equipment, and uniforms authentic to 1860.

The audience will be provided with comments from the umpire throughout the course of the game regarding the differences between 1860-era “base ball” and the modern game as situations arise.

Organizers say this vintage baseball game will be the perfect daytime entertainment for all ages and perfect for families.