Seven people taken to hospital following accident

None of the injuries appeared to be life threatening. Four of the seven people were children 13 and younger.

A truck hauling trusses for a house was turning left on Snyder Road and was hit from behind by a van, according to Sgt. Brian Gockstetter of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Gockstetter said the truck had its turn signal on.

Three people — none of the young children — were placed on stretchers and put in the ambulance. None of the young children appeared to be seriously injured.

All seven people were in the van. The driver of the truck was not injured.

