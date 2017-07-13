Greenwich gun raffle slated for Saturday

The doors open at 5 p.m. with a free meal being served to all ticket holders. The drawings will begin at 6 p.m. The drawings consist of the main drawings for 10 firearms and several side raffles with fantastic items, many donated by local businesses.

According to GIG president Erica Stevens, the money raised through the gun raffle ticket sales will be used to update the village Veterans’ Memorial located at Greenwich Reservoir Park.

“The money raised will continue to go toward the expansion of the Veterans’ Memorial at Greenwich Reservoir Park. Last year we raised enough to be able to complete the circle sidewalk around the existing monument and also to pour the cement pads for two of the benches. This year we hope to be able to raise enough money to finish the bench foundations and maybe buy a bench or two.”

Tickets for the second 2nd annual GIG gun raffle are available at the Sportmen’s Den in Shelby, and in Greenwich at the Greenwich Beverage Center (Drive Thru), East of Chicago Pizza, Bucks Auto, and Kat’s Iron Skillet. Contact the Greenwich Improvement Group on Facebook for local people who have tickets available.

Founded in 2013, the Greenwich Improvement Group is a group of civic-minded individuals who desire a strategy for the development and execution of activities and events that enhance small village life in Greenwich. The GIG meets on the fourth Monday of each month at the Greenwich Municipal Building at 7 p.m. The public is welcome.

Fore more information about the Greenwich Improvement Group and the 2017 GIG gun raffle, contact Erica Stevens at duckie1003@yahoo.com or leave a message at 419-961-6313.