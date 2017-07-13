God's Little Critters receives $300 donation

And Maribeth Taylor, who co-founded the non-profit Willard rehabilitation and learning center, said the $300 donation came at a great time. Due to circumstances beyond her control, God’s Little Critters was behind on accepting and generating donations.

The Pythian Sisters from the Liberty Bell Temple No. 464 in Spencer donated $300. Greenwich resident and longtime bird enthusiast Roberta Ronk came with Taylor — and a barred owl named Cookie — to the Reflector newsroom for the check presentation Tuesday.

“It means a lot this year — more than ever,” Taylor said. “This $300 is very, very well received.”

Each year the Ohio Pythian Sisters gives each chapter $3,000 to donate to organizations of its choice. Ronk, past grand chief, said the chapters divide up the money so they can give it to various groups.

The mission of God’s Little Critters means a lot to Ronk, given her love for birds.

“I feed birds all winter long — whatever comes in,” she said. “She (Taylor) helps birds that are hurt so they can be put back in the wild.”

At her Greenwich home, finches feed from feeders hanging from a tree. There also are flower pot bases of crack corn and sunflower seeds on boards for ground-feeding birds such as morning doves and pigeons.

Ronk, who has fed birds for about 40 years, shared a little bit about the Pythian Sisters.

“Pythian Sisters does good for others. It was started in Abraham Lincoln’s time,” she said. “It started in the Civil War because Abraham Lincoln said it would help get the country back together.

“Our organization is (supposed) to do goodwill. We give scholarships to kids,” Ronk continued.

Accompanying Taylor on Tuesday was Cookie. The barred owl enjoyed watching the activities in the parking lot.

“(He’s) maybe 3 years old. He was an adult when we got him,” Taylor said.

Barred owls can have a lifespan as long as 23 years. God’s Little Critters received Cookie two years ago in the fall.

“Somebody found him in the woods and he couldn’t fly,” Taylor said.

“He had a fractured wing; it’s not repairable. He’s going to be with us for a long time. He may outlive me.”

For more information about God’s Little Critters, call 419-935-1782.