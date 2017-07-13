Local woman missing

Amanda Dean was last seen at her residence, 1744 Wells Road, Collins, about two weeks ago, according to Facebook posts made by her sister, Shannon Dean, on Tuesday.

“The place she was staying at called and said she was gone. Amanda would (have) called me,” Shannon Dean said.

Amanda Dean’s last Facebook post was April 20.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Huron County Sheriff’s Office.

Shannon Dean said she was afraid for her sister’s life, adding she is concerned Amanda Dean might have been mentally, verbally and/or physically abused by her boyfriend. He also might have restricted her access to family and friends, she added.

While this isn’t the first time Amanda Dean has changed locations, Shannon Dean said she is worried because she believes her sister would have contacted her.

“Amanda would let me know (where she went),” Dean said. “She always has.”

Family and friends gathered to conduct a search party Wednesday, but she posted that her sister was still missing and they were still looking for tips.

“I won't rest until I hear from her,” Dean told the Reflector.

Officials at the sheriff’s office could not be reach for comment Wednesday night.