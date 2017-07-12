Why isn't girlfriend in jail?

A woman's son died and the late son's girlfriend sold her deceased boyfriend's truck for scrap metal. The truck, however, was in his mother's name. Upon filing a complaint, the girlfriend has been charged with receiving stolen property. The reader asks why the girlfriend isn't in jail with more charges and why she was charged with receiving stolen property when "she stole the truck and gave it to someone else."

We asked the city law director G. Stuart O'Hara, Jr. Here is his response:

The girlfriend in question was charged with receiving stolen property based upon the facts contained in the report as they relate to the elements of the offense charged. Because the stolen property involved was a motor vehicle, the charge is a 4th degree felony, the same level of offense as it would have been had the offense charged been theft. Since the offense is a felony, the matter will, eventually, be bound over to the Huron County Grand Jury. The Grand Jury will consider the facts, take testimony and other evidence and then decide on the appropriate charges/indictments. The Grand Jury can add additional charges if it deems that to be appropriate.

The girlfriend is not sitting in jail because she has not yet been arrested on the felony charge. There is a warrant out for her arrest. Upon her arrest, the matter will proceed through the normal criminal justice procedure applicable to felonies.