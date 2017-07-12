Buzz the Ave. slated for Thursday

Music from the 1950s and 60s will fill the air, along with the aroma of delicacies from several food trucks coming in for the event. Vintage vehicles can park in the lot next to the gazebo on Main Street so visitors can enjoy the classics. The first 150 vehicles to participate, vintage or modern, will receive commemorative bicentennial plaques.

“We’ve invited all our Uptown businesses to extend their hours so people can enjoy shopping along with everything else,” said Melissa James, Chamber of Commerce director and head of Norwalk’s Bicentennial Committee. “For decades, ‘buzzing the ave.’ was a popular activity for young people so now everyone is invited to relive that experience.”

Main Street between Woodlawn Avenue and Church Street will be the focus for Buzz the Ave. Vehicles taking part should head west on Main Street, turn left on Church Street (by library), turn left on Seminary, left on Woodlawn Ave. and left again on to Main Street.

Face painting, sidewalk chalk, hula hoops and jump ropes will be available for kids to play with at Suhr Park. Maple City Salted Caramel ice cream, created by Toft’s in honor of Norwalk’s bicentennial, will be available at the Chamber of Commerce and local bars will be serving the Bicentennial Beer. Bicentennial merchandise will also be available at the Chamber.

Buzz the Ave. ties in with two car-related events this weekend — Summit Motorsports Park’s Blue Suede Cruise running Friday through Sunday and the 700-car auction of Ron Hackenberger’s car collection on Saturday at Summit and on Sunday at the old Wolohan’s location on U.S. 250 in Avery.