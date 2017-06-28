Are migrant workers 'stealing' local jobs?

WILLARD — With dozens of migrant workers coming up to Willard to work each year, the question has been raised — Are they “stealing jobs” from local residents?

After the Willard Business Association announced its intents to hold a party, which was believed to be a “welcome back” to the migrant workers in the area, conversations on the matter were held via letters to the editor, Facebook messages and website posts.

‘Nobody here wants to work’

Brianna Eidle, 19, of Willard, told the Reflector she thinks the Willard Business Association “should have held the party” and added she felt cancelling it may have added to the drop in the number of local migrant workers some say the city is experiencing. Eidle said she thinks the local farms and businesses could suffer the consequences.

“(Migrant workers) don’t really bother me,” she said.

“Like some of them, they’re not legal and but there are good ones out there, especially the ones that work hard out in the fields because I couldn’t do it. No way you’ll see me out there. ... I don’t know how it will work out, because a lot of us wouldn’t do it (working in the fields). The community should embrace them more.”

Joseph Dye, of Willard said he imagines the drop in workers has to do with the Trump administration’s determination to seek out illegals, but added that it could cause problems for the agricultural business.

“Something’s going to be done if you’re not legal in this country,” Dye said. “They’re taking away from our jobs. But then again, nobody here wants to work. That’s why all the illegals and Hispanics will go out there and work. Nobody here wants to.

“It’s going to affect the farms a lot. You’ll put the crops there in the ground, but you won’t have anybody to pick it. That’s going to effect them a lot, but I mean, what are you going to do?”

“I feel pretty upset because these people, they are hard workers,” local restaurant owner Eduardo Sanchez said.Sanchez has been a Willard resident for 30 years.

“They are very hard workers, young people — 18 to 23 years old. They are hard workers and they help the community to grow. They buy cars, they buy all over from the stores. They help the community. I think there’s a way to get them back, invite them somehow. Right now I can’t think of how, but there should be a way to let them know they’re welcome here.”

Weirs Farms respectfully declined to provide a comment and Buurma Farms couldn’t be reached for comment.

Lack of education to blame?

“Illegals have been tolerated for eight decades or longer to harvest produce and/or work agriculture jobs,” said one Reflector website commenter known as “waggaze.”

“Americans are too good for such menial labor. Now that manufacturing has been shipped to countries for less labor costs these out-of-work, high-school-diploma people had to blame someone for their short comings, so Mexican immigrants are the targets of bigotry. They cannot fight back and offer the least resistance, while high tech positions filled by foreigners goes unnoticed...”

‘Replaced the American migrant worker’?

Sandusky resident Kay A. Kuhl said she believes they are taking jobs from local residents, but that area residents need to step up too.

“When did we turn the corner that replaced the American migrant worker with people from other countries,” Kuhl posted on the Reflector’s Facebook page.

“I have noticed the trend for decades. Everywhere you go, either on vacation or in the case of Willard, the whole town is turning into Mexico. Here in Sandusky, instead of hiring local kids at (Cedar) Point and Kalahari, they are bringing in cheap labor through the work visa plan to (work) in these facilities. Back during the depression, citizens of this country scrambled to get jobs doing what these non-citizens do now, and we are supposed to celebrate them?

“Why don't (parents) get their kids a job working in the fields, orchards, landscaping, hotel, motel and resort properties instead of handing everything to them? Teach them about hard work like I did at 16, detosseling corn at the local seed farm. Who is responsible for flooding my country with people who don't belong here! I see them all the time using EBT cards to buy groceries. Do they pay taxes? I don't think (so). I can't get away with that! Nor do I have welfare!

“When I was a kid, Willard was a great place. My grandmother and I would walk downtown to the movie theatre. Of course that was when we had downtowns, and there was not a Mexican or whatever in sight. If they were there they stayed by the fields they worked in. In fact, my mom tells me stories of working those same fields growing up.

“I think it is time to turn this trend around and teach our younger generation the work ethic. Time to change this folks, and I hope and pray that President Trump does just that. We are losing our country people. Look around you!”

Here is the link for Part 1: Politics caused cancellation of Willard community party

Here is the link for Part 2: 'Now we are part of this country'