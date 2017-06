The horses are being housed at the Huron County Fairgrounds.

Here is this week’s schedule:

Wednesday — at Wakeman, 5 to 7 p.m.

Friday — at North Ridgeville, 5 to 7 p.m.

Saturday — at Cedar Point, 2 to 4 p.m.

Sunday — at Put-in-Bay, 2 to 4 p.m.

Monday — at Huron County Fairgrounds, 5 to 7 p.m.

Tuesday — at Norwalk Lions Club Fourth of July Parade, 10:30 a.m.; at Huron County Fairgrounds following the parade.