Local torch run

That was one of the themes last Sunday morning as runners took off from the Eric County Sheriff’s Office in the Ohio Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

The Northwest leg began that Friday and made its way to Erie County two days later. Local law enforcement officers traveled to Kroger’s, where it was announced the store had donated $30,000 to the run, then headed to downtown Sandusky. From there it went to Kelleys Island, Put-in-Bay, Catawba Island and Port Clinton.

On Monday the torch run started in Lima and on Tuesday it began in Defiance County.

The run started Wednesday at the Hollywood Casino in Toledo and on Thursday began at the Fremont School of Hope. On Friday the Flame of Hope started in Marion and made its way to Columbus and the opening ceremonies of the 2017 Special Olympics Ohio State Summer Games.

Officials representing all facets of law enforcement run, walk, or bicycle the Flame of Hope more than 1,000 miles and through more than 150 Ohio communities. Special Olympics Ohio athletes join law enforcement personnel on many legs of the Torch Run.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run and its various fundraising projects have two goals: to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics. In 2015, Ohio Torch Run activities raised more than $512,000.