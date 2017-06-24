Project Leadership wraps up another successful year

Rebecca Wineman, president of the Project Leadership board of directors, and Scott Myers, vice-president, honored the 14 graduates for their accomplishments by presenting them with plaques marking their completion of the year long program.

Prior to the graduation ceremony, class members made formal presentations of the community service projects they had been working on throughout the year. Before an audience of approximately 40 people, the groups outlined the purposes of their projects, the process by which they completed them, and the final results.

The projects were as varied as the group members, themselves.

Making Mentoring Meaningful, a project designed by Jenni Smith (Willard City Schools); Theresa Seasly (FTMC); James Pomerich (city of Willard) and Scott McCarthy (Mercy Willard Hospital), sought to recruit community members to serve as mentors for at-risk fifth graders in Willard City Schools for the 2017-2018 school year. The group organized a recruitment dinner that was held in early May at Willard High School and invited current mentors to bring other individuals who might be interested in joining the program. The dinner featured a video in which individual students thanked their mentors, and testimonials by several community members who had been involved with the program. By evening’s end, nearly a dozen new mentors had signed up for next year and there were additional guests who expressed an interest in the program. The group financed the dinner with a generous grant from Firelands Electric Cooperative.

Manufacturing Today: It’s Not What it Used to Be was the project idea of Phillip Johnson (EHOVE) and Rockey Brown (RRD). Because of their connection to education and manufacturing, they recognize the need to attract more skilled workers to Huron County industries and to introduce young students to the excellent career opportunities in the skilled trades, so they developed a curriculum for sixth graders that they hope will inspire younger students and their parents in the direction of manufacturing. The team hopes to pilot their curriculum on a limited basis in the fall, and pending its success, will distribute it to all middle schools in Huron County.

Huron County Greenway is a project whose ultimate goal is to create a bike path that connects northern and southern Huron County. Dan Wendt (Norwalk city), Blake Heyman (MTD), Renee Thompson (Huron County Chamber of Commerce) and Vince Thompson (EffectiveWebCo.com) conceived the project and worked to develop plans as well as consensus and approval among the many townships the path would traverse. Although the path has yet to be formally established, their efforts throughout the year helped to lay much of the groundwork for its eventual success.

Huron County Comeback began as an effort to help establish a transitional rehab center for Huron County, but numerous roadblocks and the lack of a substantive county-wide plan for such a facility led Brittany Schneider (Huron County Public Health), Lara Wood (Huron County JFS), Christine Kowalski (FTMC) and Daniel Stober (Danielion IDEALS that Bloom) to discover Miriam House of Norwalk, a division of Catholic Charities that provides shelter for displaced and abused women and their children. The group organized a fun run as part of the Earth Day festivities in April, and they designed and sold a T-shirt to promote Drug Abuse awareness. As a result of their efforts, they raised over $5,000 for Miriam House to support its mission.

Following the graduation banquet, class members received their plaques and were addressed by the two members they elected to the Project Leadership board of directors for 2017-2018. Vince Thompson spoke about how the group bonded from the beginning and of the benefits of creating a network of such diverse individuals, while Dan Wendt thanked his classmates for their inspiration and reminded them that they had joined a unique fraternity of Project Leadership alumni.

Becky Wineman and Scott Myers concluded the program by presenting the Project Leadership Individual Award for Outstanding Leadership to Tonia Maxwell (Allstate Insurance) for her years of dedication to the Project Leadership organization and for her involvement in numerous community activities, and the award for Outstanding Leadership by an Organization to the Red Cap group of Wakeman for their generous support of numerous organizations throughout Huron County. Trisha Summers (fiscal officer village of Wakeman) received the award on behalf of the group, and both she and Beverly Stober were acknowledged for their leadership in the organization.

Project Leadership of Huron County is now seeking candidates for the 2017-2018 class. To apply one must be either a resident of the county or employed within the county. Applications can be submitted online at www.huroncountyleadership.com. For further information, contact the Program Consultant at susanroot.moore@gmail.com.