Work continues at Whitney Field

Last Saturday volunteers removed the seat and kick boards from the home stands and this Saturday the floor boards must go. Individuals are needed to operate ratchet wrenches and to carry the planks.

The work is being done in preparation of the installation of new metal seats, kick boards and floor boards on the home stands at Whitney Field.

The project is being coordinated by the Whitney Field Improvement Committee and is being paid for from the permanent improvement funds of the Norwalk City Schools.