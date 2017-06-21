Downtown Norwalk getting into the racing spirit

In honor of the National Hot Rod Association volunteers — including Girl Scouts — will be out this morning to take the American flags down and replace them with race flags.

The Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals will be held Thursday through Sunday at Summit Motorsports Park.

“After Nationals are over, American flags will go back up,” said Linda Vaughn of the Huron County Chamber of Commerce.

And when the American flags to back up they will be brand new, Vaughn said, courtesy of the “Adopt The Flag” program the chamber promoted on Facebook.

The American flags “have been here since 2006,” Vaughn said. “We’ve had enough flags donated to replace all of them.”

She estimated about 75 people and companies had donated the flags. Vaughn said the chamber will release a list of donors at a later date.