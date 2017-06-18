Milanites can make their mark in history

Plaques are available for a $20 tax-deductible donation and can feature a brief, two-line message or even just a simple family name.

Pick up an order form at the Thomas Edison Birthplace, Jim’s Pizza Box or the Wonder Bar on the village square, or in the Milan Public Library lobby. Order forms can also be downloaded from http://bit.ly/bicentennialorderform .

Payment (cash or check) and completed forms should be sent to The Milan Bicentennial Committee, P.O. Box 1450, Milan, OH 44846, before August 19. Please make checks payable to The Milan Bicentennial Committee c/o Edison Birthplace.

Questions can be directed to milanbicentennial@gmail.com .

Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to pass along a message to Milanites 100 years in the future.