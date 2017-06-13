Straw fire burns up at least 30 acres of straw

It was a normal day for Enterprise Hill Farm as workers were cutting straw in a field near the intersection of Huber and Lamereaux roads.

Heyman, one of the company owners, figured the mower which was cutting the straw threw up a rock and caused a spark. That’s all it took to lose a field of straw.

There were flames from one end of the field to the other and smoke could be seen for miles.

The Huron River Joint Fire District got the initial call at 12:09 p.m. and the fire was out in about an hour. Huron River got help from Norwalk, Milan Township and Huron Township firefighters.

“If it was yesterday we really would have had a problem,” Heyman said, noting the wind was blowing the other way Monday and the fire would have headed straight toward a nearby house.

Heyman was helping put out spot fires in the field until firefighters finally got it under control.

Heyman said this was the second fire at the farm, the first coming about 15 years ago.

He said the business lost at least 30 acres of straw worth about $25,000 to $30,000. It was going to be headed to a racetrack in New York.

The fields are insured, Heyman said.