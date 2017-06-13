Storm causes dangerously high water, downed trees

Willard Police Chief Shannon Chaffins said at about 7 p.m. Tuesday they were unsure of the damage caused as the police were still out responding to the associated calls.

“We don’t know if there’s any damage just yet, there are some floods and roads are closed off due to flooding,” Chaffins said. “We found some cars stranded. We’ll have a better idea a little later. Right now we’re trying to block and unblock roads for everyone.”

At about 6 p.m. the Huron County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning via its Facebook page, asking drivers to take caution to road conditions.

“Tree branches and flooding along with flowing water across the roadways in the southern part of the county,’ the post said. “Use caution when driving and never drive through water on the roadway.”

Later that night dispatch said “fire and police have been involved throughout the evening” with calls due to effects of the storm. On Facebook, some residents of Willard and Plymouth said they had trouble driving due to the road conditions.

“Legit everywhere you turned you had to turn back around because of high water,” area resident Erica Wilson said Townline Road 12.

Wendy Byerly, of Shelby reported trees down on Maple Ridge and Peru Center roads.

Willard City Manager Jim Ludban was working on a list of damages and floodings for release Wednesday.

Authorities used the county’s emergency alert system to send this message to Willard-area residents: “Attention residents in the City of Willard: If your basement is flooded, please be aware of the hazards of the utilities (gas & electric). If you are unsure if there is a hazard, please contact the non-emergency number for the Willard Police Department at 419-933-2561 and police or fire will respond to investigate.”