Cuba then, Cuba now

Before the revolution, when it was a glamorous place to visit. When Desi Arnez aka Ricky Ricardo was the most famous Cuban we knew. If you do not remember the pre-Castro era, your knowledge of Cuba is likely limited to news reports and history books. But what about Cuba now, since the U.S. restored diplomatic relations with Cuba in 2015 and travel was once again permitted?

In 2016, Dave and Marcia Humpal made an educational trip to Cuba, sponsored by the Smithsonian. Their experiences included discussions with local officials, cultural events, visits to historical sites including the Bay of Pigs. The itinerary was closely monitored by both U.S. and Cuban governments.

The Humpals will share their experiences at a program sponsored by the North Fairfield Firelands Historical Association at 7 p.m. June 22 at the North Fairfield American Legion.

David Humpal, a graduate of Baldwin-Wallace College and Cleveland State University, is a retired history teacher. He is a bagpiper with the Red Hackle Pipe and Drums. Marcia Earl Humpal has North Fairfield roots as the daughter of Howard and Geraldine Leak Earl. After graduating from Willard High School and Baldwin-Wallace College, Marcia earned a master’s degree in special education and music therapy. She was a music therapist with the Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities and currently works part time as an adjunct professor at Cleveland State University. Marcia and Dave are world travelers and grandparents of three grandchildren.

Everyone is invited to attend. As usual, there is no admission charge (donations always welcome) and refreshments will be available along with the opportunity to chat with Marcia and Dave. For more information, contact Ruth Earl at 419-668-4006 or email ruthearl@ncwcom.com