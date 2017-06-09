Imagine Norwalk festivities tonight

5 p.m. - Mia Serotko performing at When Pigs Fly

5 p.m. - Sid Jordan at New Direction Design

5:30 p.m. - Muddy at Arter Home Furnishings

5:30 p.m. - Dylan Natole at Diamond Collection

5:30 p.m. - Carlyle Smith at Amez Boutique

6 p.m. - High Frequency Flute Quartet at Excel Bike

6 p.m. - Don and Chrissy at Berrys/St. Charles Place

6 p.m. - Keaton Rood at Little Blessing

6:30 p.m. - Hailey Shaffer at Far Around Recording

6:30 p.m. - Great Grandpa Beebe at Patina 46

6:30 p.m. - Luther Trammell at Bohemian Wrapsody

7 p.m. - Danny Clark at Daniels Hobbies

7 p.m. - Performer to be determined at Westcott Insurance/Artic Shaved Ice

7:30 p.m. - Divots, sponsored by Lonz Law Firm, at the rock at the Courthouse

9-11 p.m. - DJ sounds of DNA Entertainment, sponsored by Huron County Visitors Bureau, dancing in the street

Live broadcast with WLKR, many art displays, face painting, Girl Scouts, Baptist Church, Humane Society, vendors, Firelands Art League with open sessions, Keeli with Yoga, NAMI with open sessions, kettle corn, Henna Tattoos by Lindsay, Nutter photo booth, and much more.