Local athletes bag sand for wall

The Wall That Heals, a traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, will be at Central Park in Bellevue from June 22 through 25. Central Park is on North Street.

Coaches and members of the St. Paul High School football team played their part Tuesday morning following weightlifting as they filled 500 sand bags for the event. The sand bags will be used to build bunkers, said Jim Wasiniak, coordinator of the local project.

“It is a half-scale replica of the Vietnam wall in Washington,” said Rob Ward, of the Huron County Veterans Service Office. “We were fortunate to get on their 2017 schedule.

“It’s going to be open 24 hours a day,” he said. “The last time the wall was in Ohio was Sept. 11, 2016 in Geauga County.”

The wall is coming to Bellevue, thanks in part to Kenn and Donn Rospert. Kenn is an Army veteran and Donn served in the Marines.

Ward said Bellevue is a “veteran-supportive community,” full of people who regularly turn out for veteran-related activities. More than 500 people attended a recent fundraiser at the Bellevue Eagles.

“The Eagles is responsible for half-funding to bring this wall here,” Ward said. “(Bellevue) had their share of veterans. They are a very invested community. … They just love their veterans.”

A mobile education center comes with the wall, which will be open 24 hours. Ward said the trailer includes Vietnam-era letters to and from vets, memorabilia that has been left at the wall in Washington and a chronology of Vietnam events.

An educational event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon June 24, followed by a pinning ceremony at 1 p.m. for Vietnam-era veterans. Ward said the ceremony is to honor and thank vets who served from 1955 through 1975, regardless of their duty station.

In addition to the wall replica and education center, a motorcycle memorial escort will be June 21. Staging and line-up is from 7 to 8:10 a.m. at Fox Cycle Works, 1011 Fremont Ave., Sandusky. The escort, which will go through Norwalk and Monroeville on the way to Bellevue, is expected to arrive at Central Park at 10:30 a.m.

The entire experience is targeted toward veterans and their descendants. If anyone has helpful information to identify veterans, their relatives or to volunteer and/or ask questions, call Larry Duncan at 419-668-4150.