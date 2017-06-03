'Images of Norwalk' book on sale June 11

The book is authored by Richard Kostoff, of Columbus, who grew up in Willard, in collaboration with Mary Carabin, the Firelands Historical Society curator.

“Images of Norwalk” features information about the founding of Norwalk and its early founders, with 200 older pictures of Norwalk, mostly from the Firelands Historical Society collection with captions about each picture. This book would make a nice gift as well as a personal keepsake.

The book can be purchased at the Firelands Historical Society Museum, 4 Case Ave., located behind the Norwalk Public Library. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The book also can be purchased at the Huron County Chamber Office, 10 W. Main St.. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

The price of the book is $23.50, which includes tax, and will be available starting June 11, when the book signing with Kostoff and Carabin will take place at the Firelands Historical Society Museum from noon to 3 p.m.