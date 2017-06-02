Was SC school chief fired?

Where is the South Central superintendent Martha Hasselbusch? Why wasn’t she at the meeting or graduation ceremony? Was she fired?

“That’s not my understanding (whether she was fired),” said high school principal Thomas Hellickson. “ She is away from the district right now for personal reasons. That’s my understanding of the situation right now.”

“She has not been fired,” Board member Mike West said. “She called the board and said she had pneumonia and wouldn’t be at the meeting. The board was fine with it and we told her to rest up and take care. Her husband has also been dealing with some health issues.”