Edison bus driver honored for calling in house fire

And it was Downing’s quick thinking that helped save a rural Norwalk home May 24.

“She came upon a house that was having smoke coming out of the attic. Brenda literally backed up to make certain what she saw was really what she saw,” Soisson said.

Downing, a full-time bus driver for Edison Local Schools for the last 10 years, called in the structure fire at 819 Seminary Road. The emergency call first went to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and was transferred to Huron County and finally the Norwalk Police Department.

“Her quick action actually saved the house from being burned down,” said Soisson, who honored Downing at the Edison bus garage Wednesday.

Three trucks from Norwalk responded to Seminary Road. Firefighters received assistance from the Milan Township Volunteer Fire Department.

“When we got there, the fire was still in the bathroom. The guys were able to get a quick knockdown. The fire started in the attic space above the bathroom,” Soisson said.

The house was being remodeled and nobody was living there at the time.

“The investigation is still ongoing, but we believe it’s electrical,” Soisson said Wednesday.

Downing had one student on her bus when she saw smoke coming from the house.

“It was too early for a bonfire,” she said. “I backed up and got the address for him.”

Downing started out driving a bus for Western Reserve Local Schools. In her second year, she substituted for Norwalk, Western and Edison.

Soisson said mail carriers and bus drivers know when people should be and shouldn’t be at various houses because they pay attention to their routes.

“It’s very important,” the fire chief added. “They are great assistance for first-responders.”