Memorial Day parade Monday morning in Norwalk

The parade starts at the city garage on Woodlawn Avenue and proceeds to Woodlawn Cemetery. People will begin assembling at 9 a.m. at the garage parking lot.

There will be a program at the cemetery:

• Master of ceremonies — VFW Post 2743 commander Howard Smith.

• Grand Marshal — Huron County Sheriff Todd Corbin.

• Invocation/benediction — Norwalk Mayor Rob Duncan.

• Guest Speaker — Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway.

• Patriots Pen — Elise Zieber, Trinity Christian Academy.

• Voice of Democracy — Sara Scavuzzo, St. Paul High School.

Everybody is invited to join in remembering and honoring veterans.