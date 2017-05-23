It's time to 'jam' with the Strawberry Festival

After a 13-year absence, the event, along with its joy and nostalgia will be headed by the Jaycees, who say it’ll be back, better than ever and is here to stay. The Memorial Day weekend will be “jampacked” with activities, live music, food, vendors, games, special visitors and more.

Jaycees treasurer Kaylyn Talkington said the event is “welcoming and friendly and fun for everyone.”

The May 26 through 29 event will include “something for everyone, no matter how old of a kid you are,” according to Jaycee president Erin Smetzer.

“We want something for everybody and multiple somethings for everyone,” Talkington added.

That includes live entertainment like plenty of local bands, a 5K, classic car show, blood drive, bar crawl, comedic hypnotist, caricature, a Berry Cute Baby contest and pie-eating contest, fingerprinting by the sheriff’s office, balloon twister, a Norwalk High School talent show, roaming magician, dance and DJ event, princess and superhero meet and greets, a war plane flyover, Back to the Wild animal show and more. Check the schedule for more information on times and locations.

Downtown Norwalk is planned to have many local artists, vendors and food trucks lining the sidewalks, along with a Kids Zone and V.I.T. (Very Important Teen area set up throughout the entire festival.

“It’s shaping up to be a pretty jam-packed weekend,” Shelley Metro, community outreach vice president said. “I think that's a good thing.”

Anyone interested in getting more information, joining one of the activities or becoming a vendor for the Strawberry Festival can visit the Norwalk Jaycees Facebook page, website www.norwalkjaycees.com or email the organization at norwalkareajaycees@gmail.com.