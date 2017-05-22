History through veterans' eyes formed 'one of the greatest images of God, flag and country'

Anna Little, 15, had three minutes to speak about God, the American Flag and/or the U.S. in a local and state speech competition: the Fraternal Order of Eagles’ God, Flag and Country contest. She won at both levels.

“I was the only one in my age group” at the local competition in Norwalk, she said, so Little won by default. At the state level, she had been up against four others.

Little, inspired by her three-day honors trip to Virginia’s Arlington Cemetery, chose to explore American history and patriotism by writing a short speech about all three topics.

“The most important part for me was the relationships I formed with the veterans,” she said. “How powerful it was.”

Arlington Cemetery is home to more than 14,000 veterans, as its website notes, and it’s nationally recognized as a very patriotic and honorable resting place for America’s soldiers. The God, Flag and Country contest is meant to spark patriotism in American teens, and Arlington Cemetery seemed to fit everything the contest stands for.

Little agreed, and her speech’s title is aptly named “Arlington.” The last paragraph in her speech reads:

“But the best part of the trip was not the sites we saw, but rather the people I saw them with. These men and one woman felt the pain of loss and the pride of country so deeply and movingly. The experience of learning from them about our country’s history through their eyes formed for me one of the greatest images of God, flag and country which is now indelibly etched upon my heart.”

Little didn’t just visit Arlington Cemetery during her trip. She also visited World War II memorial, the Korean War memorial and the Vietnam memorial.

Her speech, above all, seemed to exude searing pride; along with the awe many Americans feel when they visit their country’s largest final resting place for veterans. One of her lines read, “Pride filled the hearts of every visitor; for the patriotism we saw in the sacrifices witnessed, for the gratitude we felt for the freedoms handed down to us by the brave.”

The teen isn’t finished with the state competition she won, as she will be taking a trip to Grand Rapids, Mich. in July for nationals, she said. It’s her final year in the competition.