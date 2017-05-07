Norwalk firefighters, CLI raise $750 for Operation Warm on Cinco de Mayo

The firefighters will use that money to purchase new winter coats for children in need this fall.

While it was a dark and stormy night outside, Christie Lane Industry's new community space was bright, warm and hopping — thanks to DNA Entertainment and volunteers from the Norwalk Fire Department and CLI.

Mexican food for the event was catered by Bone Boys with libations purchased through Heidelberg Distributers and Miller's Market. A Wakeman business, Danielion Ideals that Bloom, donated time and materials to uniquely decorate for this and other events that CLI has hosted this spring.

This was CLI's forth and final fundraiser of the spring. CLI has raised $2,850 so far this year to give back to other community endeavors (including the Piggyback​Foundation, Services for the Aging, Norwalk Parks & Rec Teen Backpacking Trip, and Operation Warm).

CLI is grateful to have so many generous community partners. Planning for the next fall series of events is in the works.

Pictures and more information can be found at www.christielane.com. More information about Operation Warm can be found at www.operationwarm.org.