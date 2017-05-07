National Postcard Week starts Monday

The club, which was founded in 2001, always has selected historical subjects from the area to promote NPCW.

This year, four postcards have been printed, featuring real photos by Ernst Niebergall, including Danbury Ohio peaches, Oakland Cemetery Kuebeler obelisk, Put-In-Bay excursion boat and Kelleys Hall, Kelleys Island.

A book on the Firelands area photography of Niebergall will be published and available in the fall.

National Postcard Week was created by the Inernational Postcard Dealers Association members as a way to promote this very interesting hobby. Almost any subject or occasion has at one time or another appeared on a postcard. The greeting card industry was founded by some of the original producers of postcards, including Cleveland’s Jacob Saperstein of American Greetings Corporation.