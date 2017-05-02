Wakeman neighbor dispute continues

Darlene Witter-Kreiger and Jeff Krieger own Vermilion River Storage at 16 Hyde St. They also own Wakeman Craft Beer & Wine Barn, a restaurant next to the four-unit, self-storage facility.

The Kriegers didn’t get a permit when they installed the fourth unit and outside electrical wiring by the restaurant, according to the Richland County Department of Building Regulations. The department does code inspections for Wakeman, but village officials are responsible for enforcement.

“It was observed that a new self-storage structure had been built without (a) permit since the last approval issued in 2007 for the storage facility,” Ken Arthur, chief county building official, wrote in a Feb. 27 letter to Bob Bibb, who lives next to the storage facility and restaurant.

“The paving of the site does not require the issuance of permits by our office, however, the rear structure and electrical wiring would require application, issuance of approvals/permits, and inspections to be performed by our office for compliance with the Ohio Building Code.”

Jared Dickey, department director, said the Kriegers could face a fine and permit fee of $1,162 for the storage unit. The money is calculated based on the size of the 4,000-square-foot unit. The fine and fee for the electrical wiring is $356.

Wakeman Mayor Chris Hipp said he was unaware of the violations. He didn’t say if the village plans to fine the Kriegers or make them get their property up to code. Hipp said attorney Steven Palmer, Wakeman’s law director, was negotiating with Bibb’s lawyer, attorney David Haring. Palmer and Haring didn’t return calls Tuesday.

Bibb, who moved into his home in 1999, said he’s complained to village officials about the downward slope of the Krieger’s property causing flooding in his basement, backyard and in his home’s foundation since the first storage units were built in 2007. Bibb said the fourth unit, which he said was built in in 2010 or 2011, exacerbated flooding causing topsoil on his property to be washed away.

Bibb also said the restaurant is too noisy and customers frequently park illegally around his home and the neighborhood and block fire lanes to the restaurant. Kim Wood, who lives nearby on Railroad Avenue, said her street and the neighborhood are filled with customers cars on busy nights at the restaurant.

“If my kids aren’t home, they have nowhere to park when they get home,” she said.

Bibb said he’s complained to the Kriegers, but they’ve ignored him. Bibb said he believes the Kriegers are trying to pressure him into selling his home to them for below property value so they can raze it for additional parking.

“They have a right to have a business, but they don’t have a right to destroy our property,” Bibb said.

“It’s a shame you don’t have your facts right,” Jeffrey Krieger told the Reflector. He refused further comment.

Hipp denied the Kriegers are being shown favoritism by village officials. However, Bibb accused officials of allowing the code violations and ignoring flooding and parking problems because the restaurant brings in tax revenue to Wakeman.

The Kriegers paid nearly $3,600 in taxes on the property last year, according to the Huron County Auditor’s Office. The total property value is about $204,000 and the taxable value is $71,370.

The restaurant officially opened in February 2016. Hipp told village council members at a meeting in June of last year that the restaurant attracts 500 to 600 customers per day.

“It’s a great thing for the village,” Hipp told council.