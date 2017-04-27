Milan Ave. to close for about a month

The first phase of work will involve replacing the water main between Marshall and St. Mary’s streets, according to Joshua Snyder, director of Public Works for Norwalk.

This work will require a total closure to through traffic for about a month.

Later phases will affect adjacent segments of Milan Avenue in similar fashion.

Local motorists are advised to use familiar local routes around this area until further notice. Affected residents, emergency and essential service vehicle only are permitted within the closed area.

“Your cooperation and patience during the completion of this project is appreciated,” Snyder said.

Those with questions are encouraged to call 419-663-6735 or email publicworks@norwalkoh.com.